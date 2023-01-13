The Emergency Department at Elk Point Healthcare Centre will be closed down temporarily.

This closure is due to a lack of registered nursing staff and an inability to secure temporary coverage. The ED could reopen sooner if any coverage can be found. There will be no staff available in the Elk Point ED on January 13 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on January 14 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. The ED will be closed for 28 hours in total.

Patients are asked to call 911 if they have a medical emergency. Nurses will remain on-site in Acute Care. EMS remains available to the community.

In a news release, Alberta Health Services say patient safety and care remain the highest priorities for AHS.

“The organization is working hard to ensure everyone will receive the care they need through its partnership with EMS and a supportive regional network of healthcare centers.”

AHS says the recruitment of nurses is a challenge across North America and can be particularly difficult outside of urban centers and with practitioners who bring special skills.