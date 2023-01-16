Update: Lac La Biche RCMP says the owner of the snowmobile was successfully located and would like to thank everyone involved in reuniting the owner with his sled.

Lac La Biche RCMP would like to identify the owner of a snowmobile found abandoned.

The silver Ski-Doo GTX 1200 was located abandoned and stuck on the tracks on Sunday, January 16 around 10:15 a.m. RCMP were called to a section of railway tracks behind the 101 Avenue businesses.

The owner of the snowmobile can claim the automobile by attending the Lac La Biche RCMP Detachment. Proof of ownership will be required prior to the vehicle’s release.