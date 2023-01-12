The City of Cold Lake will be charging a new $1 administrative fee for anyone still getting paper bills at the start of February.

Anyone without access to the internet or a computer can apply for a waiver which can be found at City Hall or applicants can call 780-594-4494 and ask to have one mailed to them. Waiver applications must be submitted before the end of January 2023 to be valid.

The Utility bills include service fees for waste and recycling pickup where applicable. The invoices for properties in Cold Lake North will be sent out on the 15th of each month, while invoices for properties in Cold Lake South are sent out on the 30th.

Anyone can sign up for e-billing and pay their utility bills online. In a Facebook post the city says this will save time and also helps reduce waste by cutting down the number of paper bills the city mails out each week.

- Advertisement -

The city is giving the public multiple options to pay for their utility invoice including in person, by mail, online banking, Pre-authorized payment plan, and credit cards.