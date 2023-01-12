RCMP is urging everyone to avoid approaching or contacting the occupants of a silver 2010 GMC pick-up truck after an altercation with authorities.

Pierceland RCMP was involved in a pursuit of a truck believed to have fired a gunshot on an access road on Big Island Cree Territory. RCMP found the shot came from a GMC pick-up truck with a crew cab, and a license plate ending with “WK” with very bright headlights.

When found traveling through the Big Island Cree Territory town site. A traffic stop was attempted, but the truck failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated.

Officials followed the truck on Highway 55 toward the Alberta border when it was called off because the people inside the vehicle were throwing items out of the window at police.

RCMP asks the public to report any sighting or information pertaining to possible locations of the pick-up truck to police immediately by calling 310-RCMP or your local police service.