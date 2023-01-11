The Bonnyville Library has a jam-packed start to 2023 with many programs for the new year.

The first of many programs the library will kick off in 2023 is the Winter Reading Program 2023. Everyone is welcome to log their reading for the chance to win prizes here.

For participants aged 10 and up every 150 minutes/2 hours & 30 minutes of reading entered into the form will earn the reader a ballot and be entered into the grand prize draw. For participants 9 and under a ballot will be entered when 75 minutes/1 hour & 15 minutes is completed.

As part of the WRP2023 a snow art contest will be held where artists can submit a photo & title to the library and people will vote for their favorites online. Lastly, Friday 15 will also run as part of WRP2023 where readers are encouraged to read for 15 minutes on a Friday and submit the readings for more prizes.

The Library is also excited to start the Pokémon League. Brad will run a Pokémon League for ages 6 and up. There is a small fee of 10$ per session to fund prizes for the final tournament in February. The league will begin in the middle of January and run from 6:00-8:00 pm every Thursday.

The final program the Library announced is the Family Literacy Day 2023. On January 28th anyone can pop in from 1:00-3:00 pm for some family fun. The day will have StoryWalk, building challenges, a craft, and games. There will also be a prize draw to enter.