All patrons and visitors to the Cold Lake Energy Centre now have access to free Wi-Fi.

Previously there have been Wi-Fi available but it required special passwords and was generally reserved for special events only. Now Cold Lake has invested in a new open-network system that does not need a password.

To connect to Wi-Fi guests will only need to select the COCL-Public from the Wi-Fi feature on the device and agree to the terms and conditions. After patrons and visitors have completed the following steps they will be given access to the network for the next 12 hours. Anyone wishing to have continued access must sign in again.

The system has been tested and can reach devices throughout the majority of the facility.

The public network was made possible through the installation of fiber optics that connects many city facilities.

“It’s great to see city departments working together to find cooperative, forward thinking approaches when it comes to a wide variety of infrastructure projects,” Mayor Craig Copeland said. “Our community benefits greatly from staff who take pride in their work and are dedicated to providing excellent, cost-effective services. The end result in this case, is a service we know will be appreciated by our Energy Centre users.”