Patches of dense fog are causing near-zero visibility in some areas of the Lakeland.

Environment Canada says the conditions may improve this afternoon but the fog will likely redevelop again later in the evening.

Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero in many areas in the Lakeland and travel is expected to be hazardous due to the reduced visibility.

The fog warning is active for parts in the Co. of St. Paul, Lac La Biche Co., M.D. of Bonnyville, and Smoky Lake Co.

Fog advisories are issued when near zero visibilities in fog are expected or occurring.