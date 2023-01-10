A Bonnyville author, Blaise Hunter, has just won the prestigious Literary Titan Gold Award for her recently released book Captain Communicator: How To Turn Signals Into Superpowers.

In less than three months since its release, ‘Captain Communicator’ has become a #1 Bestseller and garnered international attention on how to improve communication skills in home life and in the workplace.

This is Hunter’s second book and has already become a #1 Amazon bestseller. The new book talks about how to tackle The Great Resignation, reproductive health rights, and improve interpersonal relations through empowered communication.

“I’m very honored by the literary industry recognition and elated to hear readers are finding my book insightful and invaluable in their home and work relationships,” said Hunter. “I wrote this book to help heal from a rare disease and restore proper communication within. For the last seven years, I have defragged, healed, created, and applied new communication skills resulting in an extraordinary love story. My communication and relationship success fuelled my passion to help others to be more seen, heard, accepted, and valued in their relationships.”

- Advertisement -

The Literary Titan Gold Award is given to books that are found to be perfect in the delivery of original content and utilizing fresh themes to convey innovative ideas and deftly uses elegant prose to transform words into expertly written literature.