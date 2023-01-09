One Principal in Lakeland has been nominated for the NHL’s Future Goals™ Most Valuable Teacher competition.

The Northern Lights Public School made the announcement on January 6th that Learning Together Anywhere School Principal Brandon Isert has been selected as one of 20 teachers from across North America nominated for the award.

During January everyone can visit the website here and vote every day. The voting will end on January 31. The teacher with the most votes wins an NHL Club Jersey and a $10,000 donation towards Environmental Sustainability Resources from SAP for their school district.