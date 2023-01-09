A structure in Beaver Lake was burned down and Lac La Biche RCMP is looking for help gathering information relating to the incident.

Lac La Biche RCMP arrived at the scene at 1:20 a.m. on January 2nd and saw the fire had completely engulfed the structure and burned down the building to the foundation.

Both Beaver Lake Fire Department and Lac La Biche Fire Services helped in suppressing the fire. Luckily the residence was unoccupied and no one was physically injured in the blaze.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Lac La Biche RCMP or the local police.