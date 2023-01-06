Anthony Bilodeau has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 13 years after killing two Métis hunters.

Bilodeau was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Maurice Cardinal and manslaughter in the death of Jacob Sansom back in May but Anthony’s sentencing was held today.

Cardinal and Sansom were shot and left on the side of the road while moose hunting in March 2020. It was argued Bilodeau and his father Roger Bilodeau chased down Sansom and Cardinal because they believed they were attempting to steal from their family farm.

Roger Bilodeau, who was involved in the shooting, received two counts of manslaughter ten years with credit for time served earlier this year.