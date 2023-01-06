Cold Lake’s new Animal Care and Control Centre (ACCC) is now open in the city.

The building is located at 5008 62 Street right next to the old Lakeland Humane Society building. Stray animals will be housed at the location are brought in by residents or picked up by Municipal Enforcement. Currently, the ACCC is only able to accept stray cats or dogs. Any owner will need to surrender their pets to the Lakeland Humane Society.

The stray animals will be held for a maximum of 10 days if they are registered with an ID tag, have a microchip or are tattooed. The animal will be kept for three days if they have no identification. The animal will be transferred to a humane society or SPCA for adoption once the days are up.

Anyone looking to register their pet can get assistance at the ACCC with no charge for 2023. The doors will be open from Monday to Friday, 10am to 6pm, and on Saturdays from 10am to 2pm.

Stray animals can be reported to the Municipal Enforcement dispatch line at 780-594-1345.