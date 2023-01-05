Bonnyville RCMP has laid new charges stemming from a break-and-enter where a homeowner returned to their residence and had a gun pointed at them in Frog Lake on December 13, 2021.

Peter Edward Trottier was arrested by Bonnyville RCMP and Airdrie RCMP on December 15, 2022 and charged with 27 offences including:

Weapons offences (x17)

Kidnapping with a firearm

Assault with a weapon (x4)

Driving Offences

Breaking and Entering

Possession of property obtained by crime (x2)

Trottier appeared in Bonnyville Provincial Court on Jan. 3, 2023.

Previously Bonnyville RCMP responded to a break-and-enter in progress on December 13, 2021, at approximately 11:51 a.m. where the homeowner interrupted suspects who pointed a gun at him.

The suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle and failed to stop for police.

A tire deflation device was successfully deployed near Frog Lake Cree Nation which resulted in the suspects abandoning the vehicle and fleeing into a nearby field. RCMP tried to locate the suspect and eventually located A 25-year-old female who was arrested. A firearm was recovered with other evidence.