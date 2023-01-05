The 2023 ice fishing season has begun and FishingBooker has named Cold Lake as one of the best ice fishing spots across Canada.

The list says Cold Lake has a great selection of fish species to choose from like Perch, Burbot, Walleye, and Northern Pike but the Lake Trout is what makes our area truly special. The blog notes many people travel across the provinces to arrive in the Lakeland’s over 370 square kilometers of the surface area of water to join in on the fishing fun.

FishingBooker says the fish and size of the lake are not the only catches in Cold lake as the city has a friendly and welcoming community that shares its knowledge with visitors and locals alike.

The annual ice fishing tournament for Lake Trout anglers was also highlighted with a special mention to the “Cold Lake Special” jig with a stronger hook attached.

- Advertisement -

The full list of 9 best ice fishing destinations in Canada includes the following:

Great Slave Lake, NWT

Lake Nipissing, Ontario

Tobin Lake, Saskatchewan

Cold Lake, Alberta

Lake Erie, Ontario

Lake of Two Mountains, Quebec

Lake Laberge, Yukon

Bay of Quinte, Ontario

Logan Lake, BC

FishingBooker is one of the largest platforms in the world with over 34,000 fishing trips available in more than 1,900 destinations worldwide.