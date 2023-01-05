Northern Lights Public School is asking for feedback on its 2023-2024 draft school calendar.

The calendar was approved in principle by the Board of Trustees in May of 2022 and will be looked over again by the Board again at the end of January.

Parents and guardians are asked to review the calendar and leave feedback in the discussion forums on the Engage NLPS site here. The calendar consultation will run from January 4th to the 18th.

All feedback will be reviewed and could be used to make modifications to the calendar before it is reviewed by the Board at the end of January. The finalized calendar will be shared with all stakeholders once it is approved.