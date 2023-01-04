Some programming at J.J. Parr facilities will be suspended for the next couple of months as the renovations are underway.

The gymnasium and some existing weight rooms will be closed down for three months as the heating and ventilation renovations progress. 4 Wing Cold Lake announced these closures in early October of 2022 saying that Phase 1 of a multi-phase project will begin in early January.

Phase 1 of the multi-phase project is looking to replace the existing heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems throughout the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre.

The next phase of the project will involve the Aquatics Centre and is planned to begin on February 12th. In a press release 4 Wing Cold Lake says they appreciate the public’s understanding.

“Every effort to keep the public informed of changes to programming or services that will impact access to the swimming pool will be communicated as soon as feasible, with a goal to minimize the impact where possible.”

Questions regarding facility programming and availability should be directed to the Welcome Desk at 780-840-8000 extension 7823.