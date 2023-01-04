Multiple stolen vehicles were recovered in a residence in the area of Cold Lake leading to two arrests.

RCMP’s Lakeland Crime Reduction Unit and Cold Lake RCMP arrived on the scene on December 21 and found multiple stolen vehicles that had been reported stolen from the Cold Lake and Bonnyville detachment areas.

The value of the recovered property was estimated to be approximately $85 000. Two male suspects were located and arrested at the scene.

Laine Solway-Martial was charged with the following:

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

Flight from Police

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Resisting arrest

Solway-Martial was held for a Judicial Interim Release Hearing where he was remanded into police custody. Solway-Martial is scheduled to appear in Cold Lake Provincial Court via CCTV on Jan. 5, 2023.

- Advertisement -

Conway Moyah was also arrested and charged with Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000.

Moyah was held for a Judicial Interim Release Hearing where he was released on a no cash release order with conditions. Moyah is scheduled to appear in Cold Lake Provincial Court on Jan. 18, 2023.