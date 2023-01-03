4 Wing Cold Lake’s “back gate” will be closed every night from 10:00 p.m. to 05:00 a.m. due to increasing security needs.

The back gate located at Kingsway road will be closed until further notice with no traffic allowed through this zone.

4 Wing Cold Lake apologizes for any inconveniences the closure brings and recommends drivers find alternative commute arrangements and plan ahead of time to avoid any disappointment.

Access to 4 Wing between 5:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. can still be found through Highway 28 and Centre Avenue (48 Ave, Cold Lake).