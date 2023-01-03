Twenty-one students cheered on the Edmonton Oilers during their game at Rogers Place on Dec. 16.

The students were given the tickets in recognition of the positive contributions they make to Cold Lake Junior High.

Principal Chan Cusson says the students have shown tremendous growth and positivity in making new friends and adjusting to their new environment and teachers.

“They are working hard in our school to achieve their personal successes. We think it is important to recognize them for their hard work and this is just one of the opportunities we have planned to celebrate our students.”

This is the first year of operation for the new Cold Lake Junior High with a total of 537 students attending school. Initially, the school was expecting 442 students but had over 90 additional students join.

“We had to make some changes to accommodate all of our new students, and I am proud of the way our students, staff and parents have made those adjustments and come together to support each other and ensure our students have a successful year,” said Cusson.

The trip to the game was supported by Tim Hortons, Dominos Pizza, Express Pizza Plus, Pizza House and Sub, Fishing Lake Metis Settlement, the Cold Lake Junior High Parent Advisory Committee, and Booster Juice, which provided smoothies for the bus ride to the city.

“We are beyond excited and grateful for the support to be able to provide this opportunity for our deserving students,” said Cusson. “So many community members and businesses have come forward to support our students and help us build this new school community.”