St. Paul RCMP received a 911 call for a collision around 9:40 a.m. on December 28, 2022, on Highway 36 near Township Road 580. The highway was shut down but later opened shortly before 8:00 p.m.
Upon investigation, it was determined that a male driving one of the vehicles was impaired. He was arrested and brought to the St. Paul Detachment for a judicial hearing. The two male drivers were sent to the hospital with minor injuries.
Roland Jackson (61), resident of Saddle Lake has been charged with the following:
- operation while impaired (alcohol) /over 80 mg% of motor vehicle causing bodily harm
- operate motor vehicle without holding subsisting operator’s licence
- operation while prohibited
- operate motor vehicle /trailer without subsisting certificate of registration
- drive uninsured motor vehicle on highway
Following his judicial hearing, Roland Jackson was remanded into custody and is set to appear in Bonnyville Provincial Court on Jan. 3, 2023.
