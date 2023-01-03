St. Paul RCMP received a 911 call for a collision around 9:40 a.m. on December 28, 2022, on Highway 36 near Township Road 580. The highway was shut down but later opened shortly before 8:00 p.m.

Upon investigation, it was determined that a male driving one of the vehicles was impaired. He was arrested and brought to the St. Paul Detachment for a judicial hearing. The two male drivers were sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

Roland Jackson (61), resident of Saddle Lake has been charged with the following:

operation while impaired (alcohol) /over 80 mg% of motor vehicle causing bodily harm

operate motor vehicle without holding subsisting operator’s licence

operation while prohibited

operate motor vehicle /trailer without subsisting certificate of registration

drive uninsured motor vehicle on highway

Following his judicial hearing, Roland Jackson was remanded into custody and is set to appear in Bonnyville Provincial Court on Jan. 3, 2023.