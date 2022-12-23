In the past week, Bonnyville RCMP has seen seven motor vehicles stolen in the Town of Bonnyville.

Luckily two have since been recovered.

The RCMP want to remind the public of the importance of every vehicle owner taking the initiative to do their part in preventing vehicle theft.

Drivers should always lock their vehicle when not using it, never leave the keys inside the vehicle unattended, don’t keep a spare key in or attached to your vehicle, and never leave valuables in plain sight that might tempt a thief.