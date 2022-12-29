The roads in the Lakeland have seen snow after snow and the Bonnyville Regional Fire Authority asks everyone to stay as safe as possible.

Regional Fire Chief Dan Heney says drivers should drive to the conditions.

“Be aware of things you may not be aware of. Things like black ice. especially with the snow falling, there could be ice and you just don’t know. Slow down and give yourself a lot of extra time and be prepared for the worst.”

Heney says he never goes out onto the winter roads without a second pair of boots, extra jacket, gloves, and took in case the worst scenario comes true. Residents are asked to be prepared for hitting the ditch with a road safety kit either homemade or bought.

The Regional Fire Chief says drivers should try to avoid driving at night when the temperatures drop in the minus 30 range.

“Only drive if you are prepared for a breakdown, accident, or slide off the road.”

Heney says the kit should include a shovel to open up the exhaust pipe if needed. Cold weather gear should always be included when driving in cold conditions or at the very least a blanket. Snacks and water are also recommended in case the tow truck is slow.

“You hear about it all the time, people waiting for two, three, four hours for a tow-truck to come and get them.”

Heney says the more prepared the driver can be the better position they will find themself in.