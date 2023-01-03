A new scam has been popping up in Lac La Biche and RCMP are warning residents to be careful when clicking a link.

The most popular scam going around currently sends fraudulent text messages telling local residents claiming that a parcel was undeliverable and prompts them to update their address. A link in the text message soon directs the person to submit personal information and requests a small fee for the address change.

Lac La Biche RCMP has been advised that individuals who have completed information through that link have seen unauthorized transactions on the payment type used shortly afterward.

RCMP says these types of scams are an attempt to gather the personal and banking information of the target. Anyone who has some concerns about a suspicious letter is asked to call the Lac La Biche RCMP or contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.