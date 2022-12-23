Lac La Biche RCMP have arrested one man after receiving a call to a structure on fire on Elinor Lake Road in Beaver Lake First Nation.

RCMP got the call about the fire on December 5th around 2:30 p.m. where they worked with Lac La Biche Fire Services, EMS and Lac La Biche County Peace Officers to control the fire and provide medical services to the occupants of the house.

An investigation was conducted and the source of the fire was deemed suspicious. Nicholas Pelletier of Westlock was arrested and charged with Arson Disregard for Human Life and Aggravated Assault.

Following a judicial hearing, Pelletier was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Lac La Biche Provincial court on January 16, 2023.