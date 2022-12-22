December is the season of giving and the Bonnyville Friendship Centre is asking for support from the community this holiday season.

Pauline Cardinal Mawer, the Resource Coordinator for the Bonnyville Friendship Centre says they are finding more families accessing the food bank because of the high cost of living.

“They can’t afford it. It’s either rent or food for some of these families. It is a really difficult place to be in.” According to appointments, the food bank will serve 150 families with a good percentage of that being children. “Christmas is one of our busiest months. On average a hamper for a family would cost 240 dollars but for Christmas, we have raised that up to 300 dollars. Donations make a huge difference, with each donation we are able to support more families as the number of families keeps getting bigger and bigger.”

The Christmas hampers included gifts for children in the household and a few extra treats just to make their Christmas a little bit brighter. Cardinal Mawer says the food bank is accepting both monetary donations and food donations. (E-transfers can be sent to [email protected]) Anyone looking for a list of the most needed foods can contact Nicole at 780 826 3374.

The friendship centre would normally get their meat from a food rescue program set up with the real Canadian wholesale club but this year the deal has fallen through leaving the centre without the main course. Cardinal Mawer says this could leave the Friendship Centre with only sandwich meat.

“We are not able to provide as much (Meat) as used to or sometimes at all.”

The friendship centre had a scare about closing down thanks to an error with the CRA a couple of weeks ago. Luckily the centre was able to get everything sorted out and is able to stay open.