It is looking a lot like Christmas across many schools in the Lakeland Catholic School Division for their annual Christmas concerts.

This is the first year the school has been able to host in-person Christmas concerts since the start of the pandemic and the first-ever in-person concert for some of the students.

Meagan MacEachern the Communications Officer at Lakeland Catholic School Division says this is truly wonderful to be able to once again bring the school communities together to celebrate the Christmas season.



“Our schools work so hard to put together their Christmas concerts every year. For our students, seeing it all come together and having the opportunity to perform for their friends and families is exciting – and you can see proof of that when they are up on stage.”

Some of the kids have been organizing their concerts as early as November.

“For our students, these shows are an opportunity to showcase all the hard work they have been doing in their classrooms in preparation for their concert. For parents, grandparents, friends, and teachers, it’s a chance to see what they’re children have been so excited about for the past few weeks – the songs they have been singing, the dance moves they’ve been practicing – it all comes together during these events.”



École Notre Dame Elementary School hosted several shows throughout the weeks leading up to the Christmas Break with Preschool, Kindergarten, and Grade 1 through 4 concerts.

Holy Cross Elementary hosted on Monday, December 12.

On December 14, Assumption hosted its annual Christmas Band Concert, featuring performances from Grade 7 students, the Junior Band, as well as the Senior Band.

Dr. Bernard Brosseau and École Notre Dame High School band performances on December 16 at the middle school.