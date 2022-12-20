A Cold Lake RCMP officer fired their duty pistol during a firearms call on Elizabeth Metis Settlement.

Officials got a report on November 8 about a man who was driving a stolen side-by-side and pointed a firearm at a person. Alberta Serious Incident Response Team says the caller had told the man he was not welcome, and the man then pointed a gun at him.

RCMP located the suspect at the ATV at a residence approximately one hour later. The man drove the ATV into a nearby forested area and became stuck in the snow and trees. Officers approached the suspect on foot and had an interaction resulting in one of the officers discharging his firearm.

ASIRT says the ATV was struck, but the man was not. Officers then arrested the man and found a loaded firearm in the ATV.

No one was injured as a result of this incident.

ASIRT has taken over the carriage of the investigation into the circumstances of the officer-involved shooting.