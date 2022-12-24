Listen Live

Country 99’s Santa Tracker 2022

By Evan Degenhardt

As is the Christmas tradition, Country 99 will is teaming up with 4-Wing to help guide Santa’s sleigh as he makes his way over the Lakeland area.

Not only do we have the fighter jets guiding the jolly man in red… but B&R Eckel’s is also at the ready in case Saint Nick needs to make any kind of pit-stop assistance. After all… B&R is Canadian-owned and operated, specializing in all aspects of transportation… YUP… even Santa’s sleigh.

Listen TONIGHT between 6p-10p as Country 99 tracks Santa over the radio with 4-Wing and B&R Eckel’s Transport!


Merry Christmas!

