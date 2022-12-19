The votes for the Bonnyville-Cold Lake-St. Paul UCP nomination will be counted again.

An appeal by incumbent MLA David Hanson was made on Friday and later granted leading to the recount of the votes.

All the UCP members were emailed information about what happened. The following is the breakdown of where the votes landed for the first ballot.

MLA David Hanson received 288 votes

Scott Cyr received votes 250

Greg Sawchuk received 185

Since Sawchuk received the least amount of votes he was eliminated. With the new votes, Scott Cyr came out on top over David Hanson leading 312 to 311 votes.

- Advertisement -

The recount will be overseen by the Returning Officer from the Nomination Contest Election, Ron Young, and supervised by the Executive Director or their designate, who, in this case, is Mark Jacka and Linda Yargeau. Ron Young says he is confident in the count.

“I am very confident in the vote. We counted it 3 separate times in St. Paul and I do not expect a different result in a recount.”

Any Ballots that were rejected will not be reconsidered at the recount. If it is determined that it is a draw, then there will be a coin toss to determine a nominee.

The recount will happen at noon tomorrow and Young says the vote could take 3 to 4 hours.