A #14 banner will be raised to the rafters on January 21st to honour Justin Fontaine during the Pontiacs’ game vs the Spruce Grove Saints.

Justin Fontaine wore the number 14 during the 2005-2007 AJHL seasons and was able to grab 157 points in 114 regular season games and a total of 15 points in 14 playoff games. Fontaine was also named the AJHL Rookie of the Year in 05/06 and was given the title of the AJHL All-Star Team North in 06/07.

After leaving the Pontiacs, Fontaine secured a scholarship with the Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs and went on to win a National Championship in his senior year. Finally, Fontaine signed with the Minnesota Wild and played in 210 NHL games.

When Fontaine’s hockey career ended he came back to Bonnyville and now helps the Yaks in a skills coach capacity.

Current Associate General Manager Neil Langridge says Fontaine is one of the most talented players he has ever seen in a Pontiacs jersey.

“Growing up with him, you knew he was destined for a great hockey career and he helped put the Pontiacs and Bonnyville on the map in the hockey world. This was a long time coming. We are thrilled to honour Justin and his family by raising the number 14 to the rafters in the RJ.”

Jon Kalinksi was the last player honoured in March of 2017 when his jersey was raised to the roof.