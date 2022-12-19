A Frog Lake resident has been arrested at gunpoint after trying to flee in a stolen car.

Bonnyville RCMP received a report of a stolen Dodge Ram truck with a rifle left inside taken from the Cold Lake area on December 11th at approximately 7:00 PM. Later during the same night RCMP got a call from Sirius Satellite Radio who provided the GPS location of the truck.

When officials arrived on the scene the truck was located parked in the driveway with two people inside. RCMP says the female driver tried fleeing the scene colliding with two police vehicles.

The woman was arrested at gunpoint and found to have the rifle laying across her lap while the male passenger was arrested after he exited the vehicle with his hands up.

The Driver Janel Smith of Frog Lake has been charged with 2 counts of Assault On Police, Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Drive Motor Vehicle While Prohibited, Possession of a Stolen Truck Over $5000, Possession of a Stolen Rifle Under $5000, Possession of Break-In Instruments, Fail to Comply with Probation and 3 Firearms Offences.

The man was released without charges.

Smith was brought before a Justice of the Peace and was remanded into custody and will appear in court on December 22nd.