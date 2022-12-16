Listen Live

News

Bonnyville Library sets up wrapping station

By Zachary Ferguson-Frick
(Photo supplied by Hello Sunday for unsplash.com)

Anyone in need of a quiet place to wrap presents and other holiday gifts is welcome to join the Bonnyville Library.

The Bonnyville Municipal Library has set up a free gift-wrapping station for the public’s use and is open during normal library hours. The station will be set up until December 23.

The station has wrapping paper, bows, tape, and scissors for everyone’s use.

The Library Programmer Kat Eliason says this is a great quiet spot to get all your presents wrapped for the holidays.

The only thing residents are required to bring is the cards to go along with the presents themselves.

