During today’s Pontiac game a ceremony will be held honoring the past 70 years of the Pontiacs.

70 years ago today the Bonnyville Sr. Pontiacs played their first game under the brand-new name. Previously the Yaks were named the Bonnyville Bruins with mismatched sweaters and socks. When the team got uniformed jerseys the Yaks were born.

The team played two whole seasons outside before the old Bonnyville Arena was constructed. The team has since claimed multiple league championships with many provincial championships as well.

Before the game, the team will host a ceremony and play a 5-minute video on the brand-new screen with photos and videos of the team over the years. Along with the video Bonnyville’s Mayor Elisa Brosseau, Reeve of the M.D. Barry Kalinski, and finally MLA David Hanson will all speak before the game. The last touch before the game will see Laurier Sylvestre who played with the team in 1952 drop the puck.

Head Coach for the Bonnyville Sr. Pontiacs Cory Wandler says 70 years is a momentous achievement for a hockey team.

“I think it’s a tremendous feat for not only all the players but also for the town. It goes to show just how much of a hockey town Bonnyville really is. There is so much dedication from not only players but also from volunteers, board members, community sponsors, and everyone else in between. It’s not about the team, it’s about the town.”

Wandler says everyone has a piece of this history.

“To have the backing of a strong community that has always been with each other whether it is sports or hardships. Bonnyville is a town where everyone helps the community thrive. To be a part of something like this makes a person feel proud and happy. Not everyone’s town and organization has backed us as Bonnyville has. It is something that is very special.”

Today, the Sr. Pontiacs are battling with the Devon Barons for a playoff spot. The event starts at 7:30 pm at the RJ Lalonde Arena.