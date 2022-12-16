Kinosoo Ridge opens the brand-new season with a new quad chairlift and a few brand-new renovations.

The resort opened up today with the old Green Chair having been retired after 40 years of operation. During the 2022 spring and summer, the triple chairlift has been removed and replaced with a new, faster, quad chairlift.

The upgrade cost just over $4.2 million and is the largest in a series of upgrades. The newly opened Aerial Adventure Park also got some renovations this year in the customer service and kitchen areas, which came in at $300,000.

“It’s great to see these upgrades at Kinosoo Ridge,” said Reeve Barry Kalinski. “Our residents have a lot of fun out here and it brings in many visitors from across the province. We’re fortunate to have such a facility in our M.D.”

- Advertisement -

Members of M.D. Council was given a tour of the brand-new renovations on December 15.