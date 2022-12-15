Brian Deheer has been awarded a Friends of Education Award yesterday in Lac La Biche.

The Northern Lights Public Schools Board of Trustees presented Brian Deheer as one of four award recipients in 2022. Deheer was recognized for his years volunteering to support environmental education at Aurora Middle School helping kids in Grades 5 and 8 with opportunities for students to learn about wetlands and watersheds.

“The hands-on learning opportunities that Mr. Deheer provides for our students are the types of lessons that students remember long after that particular unit is completed,” said Board Chair Karen Packard.

Mr. Deheer helps run a unit for kids in grade 5 that leads to a wetlands debate activity personalized for the area teaching kids how to balance commercial development while preserving wetlands areas.

In Grade 8, Mr. Deheer uses an interactive watershed table to demonstrate how pollutants can enter the water system and teaches the kids how to be environmental leaders in their community.

“Sharing his knowledge and skills with our students not only enhances their educational experience, it also helps our students develop into citizens who are aware of the world around them and the impact they can make,” said Packard.

Additional awards will be presented at future board meetings. Information about all current and past recipients is available on the NLPS website.