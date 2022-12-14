Listen Live

St. Paul RCMP officer involved in shooting
News

St. Paul RCMP officer involved in shooting

By Zachary Ferguson-Frick
A logo of the RCMP on a police cruiser. [Photo: 106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio]

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating after an officer-involved shooting in Saddle Lake.

Members of the St. Paul RCMP were in Saddle Lake, Alta., on December 13th, following up on an investigation of a stolen vehicle possibly driven by a male who had outstanding warrants and was likely in possession of firearms.

When officials located the vehicle the suspect collided with a police vehicle. During the incident, a single carbine round was fired by an officer. The suspect has been taken into custody while a loaded shotgun was recovered from the suspect’s vehicle.

No one was injured in this incident. The Alberta RCMP’s internal review process has also started a review of the incident. 

