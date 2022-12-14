Two men are facing charges after St. Paul RCMP found a stolen vehicle and numerous weapons.

Mounties were patrolling in Saddle Lake on December 12th when they spotted an allegedly stolen vehicle and followed it. When the vehicle stopped, police made one arrest and proceeded to follow the second who ran into the bushes.

With help from the Emergency Response Team, Cold Lake Police Dog Services, and Air Services, the second man was located and arrested. RCMP say numerous weapons were seized and both suspects were held for a judicial hearing.

The two are facing charges including possession of property obtained by crime, and possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose.