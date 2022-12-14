Strathcona Resources Ltd. is now the headline contributor for The Clayton Bellamy Foundation for the Arts’ regional performing arts theatre project.

Strathcona has made an investment of $250,000 over a three-year period of time and holds the title of the most significant investment the Foundation has received to date.

The facility housed within the Bonnyville Centralized High School will be named the Strathcona Performing Arts Centre and looks to give exceptional fine arts experiences and programming for everyone in Bonnyville, Cold Lake, St. Paul, and the surrounding area.

President & CEO of Strathcona Rob Morgan says Strathcona has a passion for this community and the entire Lakeland area.

“It’s home to many of our team members and has been part of our company’s story since the beginning. We’re excited to be a part of expanding artistic opportunity in the region and supporting young and promising artists through education and mentorship.”

The center also looks to support and expand on underserved areas like arts-based youth education and Indigenous culture exploration through its programming.

Award-winning musician and Founder & President of the Clayton Bellamy Foundation for the Arts Clayton Bellamy says having a company like Strathcona align with their initiative in such a big way really underscores the value this performing arts center will bring to the region.

“We are awestruck by the outpouring of support we’ve received and very excited about our ability to move this initiative forward.”

Other supporters of the initiative include the Town of Bonnyville, the M.D. of Bonnyville, and the City of Cold Lake with some educational partners in MacEwan University, Portage College, and Northern Lights Public Schools.