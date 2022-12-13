No new United Conservative Party nominee has been elected as of yet as the votes are the tightest they have ever been.

It is believed the race between MLA David Hanson, Scott Cyr, and Greg Sawchuk is the closest in provincial history with the difference being as close as one or two votes. Constituency Association President, Ron Young says the nomination battle is as close as it has ever been.

“It is so close that out of respect for the candidates we are letting the party release the results.”

The ballots are currently being taken up to the party where everything will be double-checked. The winner was supposed to be announced on Monday night but the constituency association needed more time.

Young suspects there will be a recount to confirm because the vote is so close.

“I can say absolutely if I was one of the candidates I would have already filed for a recount.”

The party rules indicate candidates have up to 48 hours to file for an appeal and ask for a recount. But Ron is almost certain the candidates will already have filed for a recount.

The vote took place at polls from Saturday to Monday across Bonnyville, Cold Lake, Elk Point, Glendon, and St. Paul. An estimated 723 votes were cast among the estimated 1500 UCP members in the riding.

Ron says the party will release information regarding the winner when they are 100% sure the votes have been counted correctly.

Where and how the winner will be announced is not clear as of yet.