The Town of Vegreville is happy to welcome Mitch Newton as Fire Chief/Health & Safety Officer for the Vegreville Fire Department.

Newton comes to Vegreville with twenty-two years of experience in emergency, fire, law enforcement sectors and time serving as the Manager of Protective Services for Lac La Biche County. He has taken up the new role effective December 5.

“I’m thrilled to accept the position of Fire Chief for the Town of Vegreville, and I look forward to the opportunity to serve this community with, from what I understand, is a tremendously dedicated and passionate team of firefighters in Vegreville.” Mitch Newton, Fire Chief, Town of Vegreville

The hiring rounds out the creation of the Town of Vegreville’s new Protective Services department. The department is managed by Allan Weiss who was hired last month.

Weiss came to Vegreville with forty years in the fire, paramedic, and municipal bylaw enforcement services and served as the CAO/Regional Emergency Manager & Director of Emergency Management for the Beaver Emergency Services Commission.

CAO Chris Leggett for the Town of Vegreville says they are very excited about having Mitch Newton and Allan Weiss join the team.

“On the heels of our organizational review in the fall, a need was identified for a new department that would focus on the protective services needs of our citizens and I’m confident that we’ve hired the right people to help streamline our processes and lead our frontline staff.”

The Town of Vegreville’s Protective Services Department will include management and administration of the operations of the Fire Hall, Peace Officers, Occupational Health and Safety, and liaising with the Vegreville RCMP detachment.