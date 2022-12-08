The Lakeland Humane Society will no longer be responsible for the City of Cold Lake pound-keeping services.

In a Facebook post, the Humane Society announced after more than 20 years of performing Cold Lake’s pound services they will be handing off the reins on January 15th. The change comes after The Lakeland Humane Society moved in July out to a location on Highway 55.

In the same Facebook post, officials say they feel honored to have performed these services for the community and wish the City of Cold Lake all the best at its new location as they proceed in a new direction.

LHS Shelter Manager, Nicole Mbanefo says the new location is a nicer setup for both the staff, animals and the surrounding neighborhood.

- Advertisement -

“We have been talking to the city of Cold Lake on and off about what our situation is going to be. We did receive about a month ago notice from the city of Cold Lake that they were ending the pound-keeping agreement we had with them.”

Mbanefo says this means the Humane Society is shifting its focus slightly and making its services more accessible to more than just Cold Lake.

“We weren’t exclusive before but the city streets did take priority because of the contact we had and then if we were able to take other animals we would. That will no longer be the case, ideally, in 2023 the city will want to keep working with us and transfer the animals after their holding period.”

Mbanefo says at the moment the Society is focusing on the adoption and education part of their services. The Lakeland Humane Society will no longer be in charge of reuniting lost pets with their rightful home or doing city licenses but still have all other normal services like adoptions.

In early January, Cold Lake residents are asked to familiarize themselves with the current City of Cold Lake bylaws to ensure they are compliant and understand the protocols for both reporting a stray animal or an animal in distress within the city limits of Cold Lake and for claiming your own pet. The Lakeland Humane Society is asking everyone to stop dropping off strays at the former Lakeland Humane Society location as the site is no longer monitored and it could pose a serious animal welfare concern.

With The Lakeland Humane Society no longer responsible for the City of Cold Lake pound-keeping services the following will change on January 15th:

Cold Lake strays need to be brought directly to the newly built City facility (located directly behind the former location) or alternatively, residents can contact a City of Cold Lake bylaw officer to pick up the stray animal at 780-594-1345.

The Lakeland Humane Society will no longer be the point of contact for missing pets in Cold Lake, residents should reach out to the City of Cold Lake to inquire about lost pets

Licensing will now be offered through the City of Cold Lake, licenses will no longer be available through The Lakeland Humane Society’s office

Concerns regarding the operation of the Animal Care & Control facility should be directed toward the City of Cold Lake.

Cold Lake has built an animal intake building that will hold the animals picked up off the streets close to the old one. Cold Lake’s Mayor Craig Copeland says the idea is the animal will then be sent off to the Humane Society.

“The idea is that the city will only house the animal for a short period of time,” Copeland says all the services that The Lakeland Humane Society offered will still be available at the new location. “The city will be operating the new building and I think it will be a work in progress to see if we need any kind of expansion.”

Copeland says the city is looking at a 5-day holding period but says it could be longer. The Mayor says there are discussions on how the animals will be transported but tells the public everything will work out.