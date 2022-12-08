A St. Paul man has been arrested after RCMP were called to a suspect breaking and entering.

RCMP were called early in the morning on December 7 to a possible break and enter into an area of the industrial park in St. Paul.

Officials say the quick response to the call was due to officers conducting proactive patrols. Cormac Crawford was located and arrested as a suspect and held for a judicial hearing.

Crawford has been charged with the following:

Breaking and entering with intent – business (x 2)

Possess break-in instruments

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Mischief under $5000 – Damage to property

Following the judicial hearing, Cormac Crawford was released with conditions. He is set to appear before St. Paul Provincial Court on Jan. 5, 2023.