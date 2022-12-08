Lakeland College received provincial recognition with two awards focused on agriculture and Indigenous supports.

During the 23rd annual ASTech Awards in early November Lakeland College’s Student-Managed Farm and Rikki Ducharme the manager of Indigenous student support services were both given awards for their work.

The awards are hosted by Technology Alberta and are designed to bring together Alberta’s innovative leaders in government, industry, academia, and entrepreneurship to celebrate and collaborate.

The SMF was recognized in the education sector of the Regional Innovation Awards for Vermilion.

“The School of Agricultural Sciences at Lakeland College is extremely proud to receive this ASTech Award in recognition of our Student Managed Farm – Powered by New Holland education model,” says Geoff Brown, dean of agriculture at Lakeland. “I would like to thank Alberta Technology for this great recognition and support for technology and innovation in the province.”

The students manage commercial-scale crop and livestock enterprises during their second year of studies and work together to make production, marketing, financial management, and other decisions that are applied to their specific SMF unit.

Ducharme received the Lloydminster region’s community champion in Indigenous student services and Indigenous led initiatives award.

“It was an honour to represent Lakeland at the ASTech Awards,” says Ducharme. “To be recognized as a regional champion in Indigenous student-lead initiatives was so exciting because it showcases how a grassroots approach allows our students to share their experiences and needs in a safe and supportive environment. We are thrilled to be recognized as an institution that inspires innovation through Indigenous-lead activities.”

At Lakeland College, Indigenous supports include social, wellness, and cultural events, as well as academic and financial.