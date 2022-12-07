The Town of Bonnyville canceled garbage collection yesterday due to the cold weather impacting the rest of the weeks garbage collection routes.

Tuesday’s route will be completed today with the rest being pushed back. Tuesday’s route will be done on Wednesday, Wednesday’s will be pushed until Thursday, and Thursday’s will be completed on Friday.

In a Facebook post the town thanks everyone for their cooperation during this time.

The Extreme Cold Warning issued by Environment Canada has ended but during the warning, the M.D. of Bonnyville saw temperatures dropping past minus 40 with the windchill.