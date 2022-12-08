Alexandra Shapka has been given the 2022 Alberta School Board Association’s (ASBA) Edwin Parr Award for Zone 2/3 during the ASBA’s banquet.

Shapka was nominated by Lakeland Catholic’s Board of Trustees for her passion for shaping the minds of future generations, her unwavering dedication to her students, her eagerness to expand her knowledge, build relationships with other staff, and share her faith.

The French Immersion kindergarten teacher at St. Dominic Elementary School said she is incredibly honored to be recognized as a recipient of the Edwin Parr Award for Zone 2/3.

“I am forever grateful for the support and belief that the Lakeland Catholic School Division had in me when they nominated me for this award, as well as my family, colleagues, and administrators who have supported me throughout this journey,” Shapka said.

The Edwin Parr Award is presented to first-year teachers from across the province who excel in their fields.

“I have been given the privilege to teach at Lakeland Catholic, where I am able to shape the minds of our future generations while integrating the Catholic faith into everything we do.”

Shapka grew up in Bonnyville and went to Lakeland Catholic Schools as a kid. She then completed her Bachelors of Elementary Education with Distinction at the University of Alberta.