The rehabilitation department at the Cold Lake Healthcare Centre has a new treadmill thanks to generous donations from the community.

TD Canada Trust and Hearts for Healthcare teamed up to make the donation possible through corporate sponsorship and this year’s Hearts for Healthcare Wellness Raffle. The new equipment is being used daily to help with a variety of clients including outpatient physiotherapy, acute care, and as part of the stroke unit equivalency care program.

The Cold Lake Healthcare Centre news release says “The new unit is specifically designed for rehab use and is already helping to enhance the services we provide. We are so grateful to everyone who contributed.”

The treadmill has a higher weight capacity to accommodate bariatric clients, slower speeds for those with mobility issues, and incline and decline options which can be used to improve gait and strength. It’s also equipped with longer handrails with built-in controls to aid with balance.