The Lakeland has been hit with minus thirty-degree weather with multiple schools cancelling local school bus services as a result.

St. Paul Regional Education Division, École Secondaire du Sommet, and Northern Lights Public Schools have all cancelled buses today with the exception of Lakeland Catholic School District which remains operational.

For updates on bus routes, parents can check the local division busing status to receive up-to-date information.

Environment Canada has issued an Extreme Cold Warning for the M.D. of Bonnyville with parts of the Lakeland seeing temperatures dropping past minus 40 with the windchill.

- Advertisement -

Everyone is asked to watch for cold-related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness, and colour change in fingers and toes.