Children’s strength acetaminophen and ibuprofen could sooner than later be on shelves across Alberta, as the provincial government is working with a pair of pharmaceutical companies to secure five million bottles of the product.

The provincial government says they, along with Alberta Health Services are working with Health Canada on completing the drug establishment licensing approval process, which, once approved, will see the medication delivered to Alberta over 10 air shipments.

Premier Danielle Smith says the last couple of months has seen additional strain put on families across the province, especially in places like Children’s Hospitals. She is hopeful that the process to bring the bottles to Alberta will be smooth.

“The shortage of children’s pain relief medication is exacerbating these challenges and causing a tremendous amount of anxiety for families,” Smith says. “We are working cooperatively with Health Canada and I urge them to expedite all necessary approvals in the coming days so we can load this massive shipment of pain relief medication onto the airplanes we’ve secured to bring this pain relief medication to Alberta families and children.”

- Advertisement -

AHS Official Administrator Dr. John Cowell says Alberta’s pharmacists have done their best to try and mitigate the strain caused by a lack of medication and believes this can be a turning point.

“Alberta’s community pharmacists have used their expertise and enhanced scope of practice during this shortage to try to source ingredients, prescribe and compound medication to meet the needs of sick children, but there simply hasn’t been enough supply. This announcement will ensure that Alberta pharmacists have the essential supply to help families in their communities,” he adds.

There is no public as to when the product could be on store shelves in Alberta.