The next Bonnyville-Cold Lake-St. Paul’s constituency nominee will be chosen in the next week.
Current members of the United Conservative Party who reside in the Bonnyville-Cold Lake-St. Paul’s constituency can cast their vote for either David Hanson, Scott Cyr, or Greg Sawchuk. The voters will need to be a member before November 19, 2022, to be able to cast their ballot.
Voters will have three days to cast their vote in either Bonnyville, Glendon, Cold Lake, Elk Point, and lastly St. Paul. Voters must provide official identification that gives a photo, name, and current address. No advance voting or proxy voting is prohibited for this election.
Saturday, December 10th will see two polling stations in Bonnyville and Glendon.
Bonnyville
Location: Bonnyville & District Centennial Centre
Address: 4313 50 Ave., Bonnyville
Hours: 10:00 am to 3:00 pm
Glendon
Location: Glendon Seniors Centre
Address: 5202 51 Avenue, Glendon
Hours: 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm
Sunday, December 11 will see one station open in Cold Lake
Cold Lake
Location: Lakeland Inn
Address: 5411 – 55 Street, Cold Lake
Voting Time: 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm
Lastly, Monday, December 12 will see two stations open in Elk Point and St. Paul
Elk Point
Location: Elk Point Seniors Centre
Address: 5010 48 St., Elk Point
Voting Time: 11:00 am to 1:00 pm
St. Paul
Location: St Paul Rec Centre (Lobby)
Address: 4802 53 Street, St Paul
Voting Time: 2:30 pm to 7:30 pm