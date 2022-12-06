The next Bonnyville-Cold Lake-St. Paul’s constituency nominee will be chosen in the next week.

Current members of the United Conservative Party who reside in the Bonnyville-Cold Lake-St. Paul’s constituency can cast their vote for either David Hanson, Scott Cyr, or Greg Sawchuk. The voters will need to be a member before November 19, 2022, to be able to cast their ballot.

Voters will have three days to cast their vote in either Bonnyville, Glendon, Cold Lake, Elk Point, and lastly St. Paul. Voters must provide official identification that gives a photo, name, and current address. No advance voting or proxy voting is prohibited for this election.

Saturday, December 10th will see two polling stations in Bonnyville and Glendon.

- Advertisement -

Bonnyville

Location: Bonnyville & District Centennial Centre

Address: 4313 50 Ave., Bonnyville

Hours: 10:00 am to 3:00 pm

Glendon

Location: Glendon Seniors Centre

Address: 5202 51 Avenue, Glendon

Hours: 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Sunday, December 11 will see one station open in Cold Lake

Cold Lake

Location: Lakeland Inn

Address: 5411 – 55 Street, Cold Lake

Voting Time: 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Lastly, Monday, December 12 will see two stations open in Elk Point and St. Paul

Elk Point

Location: Elk Point Seniors Centre

Address: 5010 48 St., Elk Point

Voting Time: 11:00 am to 1:00 pm

St. Paul

Location: St Paul Rec Centre (Lobby)

Address: 4802 53 Street, St Paul

Voting Time: 2:30 pm to 7:30 pm