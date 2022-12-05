The Bonnyville Pontiacs rookie Nicolas Beaudoin was awarded Alberta Ford Dealers AJHL Player of the Month for the month of November.

Beaudoin played in 11 games scoring 10 goals and helping with 14 assists. During the 11 games, the 5’9, 165lbs forward recorded eight multi-point games with two four-point performances and four two-goal games.

In addition, Beaudoin also won the Viterra AJHL Star of the game 3 times and claimed two game-winning goals.

The Alberta Ford Dealers AJHL Player of the Month is not the only award Beaudoin received as he also won the Pizza 73 AJHL Player of the Week for 7th-13th and won the Inter Pipeline AJHL Rookie of the Week the next week.

Nicolas Beaudoin and the Pontiacs will hit the ice Wednesday, December 7th, and face off against the Camrose Kodiaks at RJ Lalonde Arena with the puck dropping at 7.